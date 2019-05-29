Rangers 'not interested' in Steven Naismith or Eamonn Brophy

Rangers are not pursuing deals for strike duo Steven Naismith and Eamonn Brophy while reports linking the Light Blues with recently released former England international Stewart Downing are also wide of the mark, according to a club insider.

Gers fan page Four Lads Had a Dream appears to be well-connected with comings-and-goings at Ibrox, and a message posted on the group's Twitter account last night read: "Rangers are saying links to Downing, Brophy and Naismith are rubbish, for what it's worth.

Reports linking Steven Naismith with an Ibrox return are wide of the mark

"As in, five minutes ago. Talks ongoing with Oldham [over defender George Edmundson] is the only thing that is true in the media today and no agreement yet.

"Take from that what you want folks, but should save everyone asking me as I have no info on it."

Reports suggested Rangers had rekindled their interest in 34-year-old Downing, who left Middlesbrough at the end of the season after two goals and one assist in 40 matches.

Hearts are understood to have all but agreed a permanent deal for Naismith, who has spent the last 18 months on loan at Tynecastle, while Kilmarnock forward Brophy - named yesterday in Steve Clarke's first Scotland squad - is under contract at Rugby Park until May 2021.