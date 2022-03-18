Rangers must be happy with Euro draw, Celtic need to be wary, Aberdeen v Hibs game of the weekend - Scotsman Football Show

The 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade means a Scottish club has reached this stage of European competition for the first time since Rangers themselves managed it back in 2008 – when they went all the way to the UEFA Cup final before losing to Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester.

To repeat that famous run of 14 years ago Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will need to get past Braga, having been drawn against the Portuguese side in the last eight, with either RB Leipzig or Atalanta awaiting the winners in the semis.

Rangers return to domestic duty and the small matter of the title race this Sunday with a trip to Dundee, by which time they could trail Celtic by six points at the top of the Scottish Premiership if the league leaders win their home fixture against Ross County on Saturday.

Matthew Elder and Mark Atkinson discuss Rangers' European draw and preview the weekend's Premiership action.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss why Rangers should be happy with their Euro draw, why Celtic must be wary of County, and why Hibs v Aberdeen is the game of the weekend.