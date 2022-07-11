Rangers transfers: Bayern Munich starlet linked as clue given about deal for winger

Rangers have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich youngster Malik Tillman.

By Mark Atkinson
Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:24 am
Bayern Munich youngster Malik Tillman is a full internationalist with the US.
The 20-year-old is a full internationalist with the United States and is predominantly an attacking midfielder.

Tillman started his career at Greuther Furth in the second tier of German football before being poached for Bayern Munich’s famous youth academy.

He made his senior debut in the DFB Pokal and also featured in a Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The Daily Mail reports that Rangers are trying to secure Tillman on a permanent deal as they look to reinforce their midfield options following the sale of Joe Aribo to Southampton on Saturday.

Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already brought in Welsh internationalist Tom Lawrence on a free transfer but wants more depth in that area of the pitch. Another Wales internationalist, Rabbi Matondo, is on Rangers’ radar and the winger has been left out of Schalke 04’s pre-season training camp.

Rangers have also signed defender John Souttar from Hearts and striker Antonio Colak from PAOK.

