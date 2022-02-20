Rangers reveal midfield injury blow after Dortmund triumph as attention turns to SPFL duty in Dundee

The match gives Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team the chance to overtake Celtic and regain top spot in the table – even if only for a few hours with their Old Firm rivals kicking off against Dundee later this afternoon at 3pm.

However Rangers head into this weekend without their former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Ramsey, who misses the trip to Tayside with ‘a minor knock’ – but he is expected to resume with the squad in the coming days. Leon Balogun also joins the Welshman on the sidelines and there is again no place for goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin who also missed the midweek win in Germany.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has largely stuck by the team who performed so well in Dortmund, surging 3-0 ahead of the German giants before eventually bringing a 4-2 lead back to Glasgow for this week’ second leg.

