Rangers team v Dundee United: Confirmed line-up as Giovanni van Bronkhorst follows Borussia Dortmund winning XI

From the high of UEFA Europa League knock-out stages it falls on the Scottish champions to turn attention to the equally as important domestic issues where they trail Celtic in the cinch Premiership by a point.

Rangers will have the chance to go top for at least a few hours if they can pick up the points at Tannadice against Dundee United – however they travel with knowledge that the Tayside venue was scene of their first SPFL defeat of the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has selected a side which knows how to win away from home though and has named an almost identical team to that which blew Borussia away in the midweek triumph in Germany.

The manager only makes one change to the team to face Tam Courts’ Tangerines in pursuit of success on various fronts at Ibrox this season – but there is again no start for headline transfer window signing Aaron Ramsey.

Allan McGregor Goalkeeper hit his 100th European appearance and 96th for Rangers on the continent and is back in goals at Tannadice.

James Tavernier Rangers captain opened the scoring in Dortmund and has been on target at Tannadice in the past.

Calvin Bassey Excellent in Germany, the defender keeps his place but will move to the left-back position with Borna Barisic missing.

Connor Goldson Out of contract in the summer, but defence wouldn't look the same without the Englishman.