Rangers Managers: Every Rangers boss since 2013 ranked on their Ibrox win ratio - including Mick Beale
As the Ibrox club search for a new man at the helm, we ask the question who has been the best Rangers manager of the last decade?
Michael Beale became the latest to suffer the consequences of Rangers’ poor form over the last year when he was given his marching orders following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.
As the likes Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat enter the frame to be the next man in the Ibrox hotseat, we take a look at every Rangers manager over the last decade and, using their win ratio, ask the question - who has been the best?