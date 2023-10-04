Michael Beale became the latest to suffer the consequences of Rangers’ poor form over the last year when he was given his marching orders following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

As the likes Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat enter the frame to be the next man in the Ibrox hotseat, we take a look at every Rangers manager over the last decade and, using their win ratio, ask the question - who has been the best?