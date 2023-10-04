All Sections
Former Rangers managers Steven Gerrard (centre) and Michael Beale (right). Cr. Getty ImagesFormer Rangers managers Steven Gerrard (centre) and Michael Beale (right). Cr. Getty Images
Former Rangers managers Steven Gerrard (centre) and Michael Beale (right). Cr. Getty Images

Rangers Managers: Every Rangers boss since 2013 ranked on their Ibrox win ratio - including Mick Beale

As the Ibrox club search for a new man at the helm, we ask the question who has been the best Rangers manager of the last decade?

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST

Michael Beale became the latest to suffer the consequences of Rangers’ poor form over the last year when he was given his marching orders following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

As the likes Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat enter the frame to be the next man in the Ibrox hotseat, we take a look at every Rangers manager over the last decade and, using their win ratio, ask the question - who has been the best?

The best win ratio of any Rangers manager on this list is that of Super Ally who won 121 of his 167 games in charges - although many of them were in the third and second tier.

1. Ally McCoist - 72.46%

Despite being sacked last week, Beale had one of the better win ratios of recent years winning 31 of his 43 games in charge. As Rangers fans would argue though, most of those defeats came when it mattered most.

2. Michael Beale - 72.09%

One of the few bosses in recent years who enjoyed some success with the club, Warburton won 54 of his 81 games in charge - though many were in the second tier.

3. Mark Warburton - 65.85%

The man who brought home the 55th title for the club and an invincible season sneaks into the top four after winning 125 of his 193 games in charge.

4. Steven Gerrard - 63.77%

