Rangers allowed the player to leave on a season-long loan deal last month.

Rangers defender Ben Davies has lifted the lid on his underwhelming two year spell at Ibrox following his loan move to Birmingham City last month.

The 29-year-old was signed by former Ibrox head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the summer of 2022, with the Glasgow club paying Liverpool a reported fee of £3million for her services, However, Davies struggled for regular game time during his time with the Gers and was allowed to leave the club on a season-long loan this summer after falling down the Ibrox pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The English defender made his first start for his new club in a 2-0 away win against Rotherham United at the weekend and Davies opened up on his time with Rangers in the aftermath of the victory, explaining why he believes his difficult spell with the Gers can help him succeed at St. Andrew’s this season.

“Going up to Rangers has helped me deal with that expectation and pressure of winning every game,” Davies explained. “It’s made me more comfortable with that situation. I’ve had good life experiences, plenty of football clubs and plenty of loans. I'm quite an experienced player now and I feel like I can implement that into the team.”

Davies has had to be patient in the Midlands, but took his opportunity with both hands in the weekend win over the Millers and impressed on his first start for the EFL League One promotion hopefuls after replacing the suspended Krystian Bielik.

“It took a suspension for me to get my chance,” Davies reflected. “I knew I needed a good performance to stake my claim, and I’m happy with how me and the team did. The standard in training is excellent. The lads have been doing really well. Obviously I want to play every game but it takes time to get up to the standard and intensity the manager wants to work at.