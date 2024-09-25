Former Portugal ace believes Rangers can emulate 2008-09 success

Rangers may have endured a difficult start to the season but one former Ibrox star remains convinced that they can claw back the deficit to Celtic and win the title.

Philippe Clement's side are five points behind their arch rivals after dropping points to Hearts on the opening day before losing the first Old Firm derby of the season 3-0 at Celtic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, former Portugal midfielder Pedro Mendes, who played for Rangers between 2008 and 2010, believes his own experience can act as an inspiration to the current crop of players.

Rangers were seven points behind Celtic at the turn of the year during the 2008-09 season but went on to clinch the championship on the final day to end a four-year wait for the title.

"I’m 100% sure (Rangers will win the league)," Mendes told Gambling.com. "They just need to believe. Believe in the team, believe in the player next to them, believe in the manager and the thing that you do well. I think that’s the most important thing in such a tough competition.

"Even in my time, during the season we were 6 or 7 points behind (Celtic). The main thing then is for the players to believe in themselves, the manager and the process."

Mendes, who also played in England with Tottenham and Portsmouth, will soon pull on Rangers jersey again when he lines up for the Light Blues in the Scottish Masters 2024 tournament in Aberdeen on November 14.

There he will come up against former Old Firm rival Scott Brown once again with the ex-Celtic captain lined up to feature for the Hoops at the event which will feature Scottish footballing legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, and Rangers.

Pedro Mendes in action for Rangers against Celtic during the 2009-10 season. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

"During your career you have players that you played against, and for sure Scott was one of the toughest I faced," Mendes added. "Because of the way he played, the stamina, and the passion he showed on the pitch."

"It will be good to see him again in a different environment and competition (at the Scottish Masters tournament in Aberdeen). But Rangers vs. Celtic will always be Rangers vs. Celtic, so that’s something you can’t change."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Old Firm is always a special game. During the Old Firm all the things you trained during the week, like the tactics, go out the window and it’s just passion on the pitch."

"It was a good spell I had at Rangers, and the Old Firm are games that I will always remember. For sure, at the time Scott was the Celtic midfield, and one of the best Scottish midfielders of all time I think."

Mendes now works as a football agent and he believes Rangers should be looking towards the Portuguese league for potential signings, recommending players from his hometown club Vitória de Guimarães and recent European foes Braga.

"For Rangers, in Vitória de Guimarães, there are fantastic players like João Mendes and Tomás Händel," he added.