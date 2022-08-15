Rangers make fan appeal ahead of PSV Eindhoven Champions League play-off

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club issued the rallying call last week and again on Twitter this morning ahead of the general sale of remaining tickets for the highly-anticipated Champions League play-off with Ibrox expected to be packed for the visit of

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Eredivisie side. No tickets were available just hours after the 9am public sale was scheduled.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a lucrative place in the group stages at stake, Rangers have already bid to enhance the Ibrox atmosphere and recreate the electric nights of the Europa League earlier this year. Ahead of kick-off against Union Saint-Gilloise the PA system was turned off and now supporters have been urged to wear blue for the play-off match to create ‘The Blue Sea of Ibrox’ at the first leg.

The Glasgow fan effect has already been noted by PSV midfielder Xavi Simons who says his side will face a ‘12th man’ when contending with Rangers and the fever-pitch support on Tuesday. The return leg at the Philips Stadion falls next Wednesday and will dictate who progresses to the group stage and which club drops into the Europa League.

Rangers warmed up for the match with a comfortable 4-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday while their opponents ran out convincing 5-2 winners over Go Ahead Eagles, aided by goals from former Ibrox targets Joey Veerman and Simons, who netted twice.

Rangers have issued the fans rallying call to wear blue for the visit of PSV Eindhoven. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The LED screens display the message 'Let's Get Ibrox Roaring' as the PA system is turned off ahead of kick-off against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last week. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)