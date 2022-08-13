Rangers player ratings: Malik Tillman head and shoulders above again, and a steady debut for Ben Davies against St Johnstone

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrox was bathed in sunshine and Rangers started brightly before racking up another morale-boosting win through Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak and substitutes Tom Lawrence and Scott Arfield.

Here is how the Rangers players rated.

Jon McLaughlin: Goalkeeper was barely troubled again but saw a chance for Behr slide past his post from close range after a defensive error from Barisic. 6

James Tavernier: Captain drove team forward in the first half and his bright attitude was reflected by the quickened opening period from Rangers. Laid on the opener for Tillman and enjoyed switching roles with Arfield on the right in the second half. 6

Ben Davies: First start for the £4m signing from Liverpool who kept it simple and was never caught in any trouble. 7

Borna Barisic: Retained his place from the midweek win over USG and while far from his worst afternoon his jersey remains on a shoogly peg. Chested down a cross and allowed Behr to slide a shot narrowly wide from close range on 17minutes. Curled a free-kick just over in the second half. 6

Connor Goldson: Shouldered the defensive burden to give Davies the easiest of afternoons. 7

Malik Tillman scores to make it 1-0 Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ryan Jack: An example of why Rangers need games, not a break between PSV. Midfielder took the first half to dust himself down with plenty of leg-work but only began to influence things as half-time approached. Unlucky with a strike from distance then sent a well-weighted pass to Matondo to create the third for Arfield. 6

John Lundstram: Took the initiative after the game had slipped into a lull on 30minutes and stung Matthews’ palms. Driving runs allowed with Jack in support before being rested to prepare for his duel with Joey Veerman on Tuesday. 7

Antonio Colak: Preferred to Alfredo Morelos and has a point to prove with the Colombian breathing down his neck. Had a third minute claim for a penalty when toppled by Mitchell and an acrobatic effort struck his own hand, but the sign of a good striker is being in the right place at right time even when it’s not your day and he was to convert Matondo’s sliding assist for a third in three games. 7

Rabbi Matondo: No end product in the first half despite plenty of pace but more than made up for that afterwards. Denied a delicious goal by the crossbar shortly after the break then tenacity to win ball back from Drey Wright in the box for Colak’s strike then supply Arfield. Continues to excite. 7

Ryan Jack and the Rangers players take on water ahead of the cinch Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at sun-baked Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scott Wright: Won over Ibrox after a frustrating start with a 44th minute burst to win a corner. Always industrious on the right but faded in the second half before substitution. 6

Malik Tillman: They’ll start calling him Air Tillman if he keeps this going. Bayern Munich loanee’s aggressive running almost brought a ricochet goal early on, and he got it with another hanging leap and header at the backpost to give Rangers the lead from Tavernier’s cross. Clever in the middle or out wide. 8

SUBSTITUTES

Scott Arfield: On for Wright at the second-half water break and calm in tight areas and retained right-side possession well. Took late goal well. 6

Antonio Colak celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Tom Lawrence: Replaced goalscorer Tillman and tapped in the fourth. 5

Alfredo Morelos: His every sight was cheered and replaced Colak midway through the second half after the Croatian’s comforting second strike. Few half chances but none converted. 5

Glen Kamara: Took some of Lundstram’s load for the closing stages with one eye on the midweek game with PSV. 5

Leon King: Given a quarter of an hour to replace Davies and partner Goldson. Slotted in fine and continues to look the part when given the chance. 5