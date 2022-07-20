Rangers make '€4.5m offer' for star international interesting Barcelona

The Ibrox side could earn upwards of £32million from summer sales following the record sale of Calvin Bassey to Ajax.

The Dutch giants confirmed the signing on Wednesday afternoon, paying €23million for the Nigerian defender’s services with an extra €3.5million in potential add-ons.

It follows Joe Aribo's switch to Southampton in a deal which could be worth up to £10million.

Rangers have reinvested some of that money into Ben Davies, the versatile left-sided defender from Liverpool, and winger Rabbi Matondo. They have also signed Tom Lawrence on a free and Malik Tillman on loan with John Souttar having been added on a pre-contract from Hearts.

Yilmaz would add extra strength to the left side of defence.

The 21-year-old is a Turkish international who has played 62 times for giants Besiktas.

According to one report in Turkey, Rangers have bid €3.5million for Yilmaz with an additional €1million in add-ons. Another report suggests the bid is as much as €6million.

Besiktas defender Ridvan Yilmaz is reportedly wanted by Rangers. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ibrox club are keen on the player who would compete with Borna Barisic and Davies for the left-back role.

Yilmaz is understood to be keen to make the move and play in Europe. Besiktas, who are one of the most successful teams in the country, finished sixth last season, missing out on European qualification.