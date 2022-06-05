Rangers-mad tennis star feared Celtic fans '10 in a row' jibes before making French Open history

Rangers fan Gordon Reid admitted he was worried about becoming the butt of the joke in France after his Australian Open jibe at Celtic’s failure to land ten SPFL titles in a row.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 8:27 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Reid secured the French Open alongside partner Alfie Hewitt – a historic tenth wheelchair doubles title in a row - with a 7-6 7-6 win over Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Roland Garros.

But the 30-year-old had been well warned he had to set the new record after his cheeky dig when making number nine in Australia earlier this year.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Back in January he made a nod to his favourite team’s Old Firm rivals and said: “Ten in a row is not for everybody but hopefully we can get there (smiling).”

In Paris after their win extended their record to double figures, Reid admitted there was relief as well as joy at the win.

"I’ve had a few messages from friends about winning 10 in a row. I’ve had a few people kind of say ‘You better not mess up’ because I think I mentioned that in Australia.

"I was like ‘Oh I’m going to get ripped to shreds by all the Celtic fans if I don't get the 10. Obviously there’s a few running jokes going.”

Read More

Read More
Rangers-mad tennis star makes Celtic jibe after winning Australian Open title
Alfie Hewett of Great Britain (L) and partner Gordon Reid of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Men's Wheelchair Doubles Final of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The pair’s success extends the record they broke Down Under, moving clear of Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women's doubles titles between Wimbledon in 1983 and the French Open in 1985.

Reid added: “It’s obviously a record we are really proud of. Just shows our level of consistency that is difficult to achieve in any sport.”

FranceSPFLAustralia
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.