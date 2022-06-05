Rangers-mad tennis star feared Celtic fans '10 in a row' jibes before making French Open history

Reid secured the French Open alongside partner Alfie Hewitt – a historic tenth wheelchair doubles title in a row - with a 7-6 7-6 win over Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Roland Garros.

But the 30-year-old had been well warned he had to set the new record after his cheeky dig when making number nine in Australia earlier this year.

Back in January he made a nod to his favourite team’s Old Firm rivals and said: “Ten in a row is not for everybody but hopefully we can get there (smiling).”

In Paris after their win extended their record to double figures, Reid admitted there was relief as well as joy at the win.

"I’ve had a few messages from friends about winning 10 in a row. I’ve had a few people kind of say ‘You better not mess up’ because I think I mentioned that in Australia.

"I was like ‘Oh I’m going to get ripped to shreds by all the Celtic fans if I don't get the 10. Obviously there’s a few running jokes going.”

Alfie Hewett of Great Britain (L) and partner Gordon Reid of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Men's Wheelchair Doubles Final of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The pair’s success extends the record they broke Down Under, moving clear of Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women's doubles titles between Wimbledon in 1983 and the French Open in 1985.