The British pair defeated Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2 4-6 (10-7) in the final of the wheelchair men's doubles at Melbourne Park.

Their success meant they broke the tie they held with Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women's doubles titles between Wimbledon in 1983 and the French Open in 1985.

Hewett and Reid have not been beaten in doubles at a slam since Wimbledon in 2019, winning back-to-back calendar Grand Slams.

The duo will now be targeting ten-in-a-row and in reference to Rangers ending Celtic's pursuit of an historic tenth title triumph last season, Reid said: "Ten in a row is not for everybody but hopefully we can get there (smiling).”

"These kind of records, I think we always take them with a pinch of salt because it's a little bit different for us to win a grand slam title than it may be for people in the other draw.

"It's always nice to hear them but, at the same time, I think we just focus on what we're doing and we're just enjoying each one as it comes. Just trying to improve and try and push our partnership forward and try and come back better in the next one."

Rangers also posted a message to the 30-year-old on Twitter, which read: “Congratulations to Rangers fan Gordon Reid and his doubles partner Alfie Hewett at the #AusOpen. Another amazing Grand Slam performance.”

Alfie Hewett and Rangers fan Gordon Reid pose with the trophy after their victory over Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the final of the Men's Wheelchair Doubles at the Australian Open. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)