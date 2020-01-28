Rangers look to ship out two first-team stars, Salford City eye Hearts veteran, Hibs linked with French midfielder, Championship side to hijack bid for Rangers ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

READ MORE - Scottish Football RECAP: Celtic announce signing, Hibs linked with international midfielder, battle for £13m defender to make Parkhead return, Old Firm among favourites for 145-goal striker, Rangers flop nears exit

Brandon Barker (left) and Jordan Jones (right) have been deemed surplus to requirements by Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Barker and Jones to leave Rangers?

Rangers are trying to ship out Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones during the January transfer window as manager Steven Gerrard eyes one more signing. The two Ibrox wingers were only signed in the summer but are already surplus to requirements. (Daily Record)

Charlton keen on Docherty

Charlton Athletic could be about to hijack Sunderland's loan move for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty. The 23-year-old looked set to be heading to the Stadium of Light but the clubs have been unable to agree terms of the loan deal. (Scottish Sun)

Salford want Berra

Salford City are looking to sign frozen-out Hearts defender Christophe Berra and have opened talks over a potential January move. (Daily Record)

Stoke to be rebuffed

Both Aberdeen and Dundee United are ready to knock back offers from Stoke City. The English Championship club are eyeing moves for Sam Cosgrove and Lawrence Shankland, at £2 million and £3 million, respectively, but neither club is willing to sell during the January window. (Daily Record)

Soro signs

Ismaila Soro has set his sights on forcing his way into Neil Lennon’s starting line-up as soon as possible after finally completing his £2 million move to Celtic from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda. (The Scotsman)

Hibs eye striker

Jack Ross remains on the lookout for at least one more new addition, most probably a striker, as Paul McGinn edges closer to a move to Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

Hibs linked with midfielder

Hibs have been linked with a move for Le Havre midfielder Amos Youga, according to reports in France. (The Scotsman)

Hearts add Tonge

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has added former Barnsley coach Dale Tonge to the backroom team at Riccarton. The 34-year-old worked with the German during his time at the Yorkshire club. (Evening News)

Saints sign McCart

St Johnstone have completed the signing of Jamie McCart from Inverness CT. The two clubs agreed the transfer after McCart penned a pre-contract with the McDiarmid Park side. (Various)