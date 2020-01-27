Hibs in hunt for new striker, says Jack Ross

Jack Ross remains on the lookout for at least one more new addition, most probably a striker, as Paul McGinn edges closer to a move to Easter Road.

The Hibs manager has concerns about strength in depth and was heartened to hear St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin appear resigned to losing McGinn following his side’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday.

Even if everything is agreed today McGinn won’t be available for tonight’s Scottish Cup replay with Dundee United. But he could make his debut this weekend – against St Mirren of all teams – as could at least one other new signing.

“We need a couple in,” said Ross yesterday.

“That’s obvious from Saturday (v Motherwell) when we were low in numbers again. We have been trying hard to do so. I would expect at least two, maybe more, in. And then as for the outgoings, again nothing imminent but it would not surprise me. It might be a fluid week in terms of incomings and outgoings.

“I’ve spoken about having another attacking option, maybe a different type to what we have at the moment so we’re working on that,” he added.

Ross confirmed speculation linking midfielder Fraser Murray with a loan move to Dundee but stressed the deal hinges on new faces coming in.

“Dundee are keen to have him,” he said. “I have spoken about him being a player I really like but he also needs to be playing regularly and there’s that potential opportunity for him.

“I would suggest it is more than likely to happen but at the moment we need to get a couple of bodies in to allow it to happen.”

Murray is likely to feature on the bench again against United tonight having also been among the substitutes for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Motherwell.

While reluctant to speak about a player still contracted to another club, Ross acknowledged that McGinn could be following in the footsteps of a particularly popular family member.

Brother John made the same move from St Mirren to Easter Road and played a pivotal part in ending the club’s 114-year Scottish Cup hoodoo in 2016.

But Ross stressed the player was not being pursed because of this association. The Hibs manager has already signed McGinn once – for St Mirren. However, Ross then left for Sunderland before McGinn was able to play for him. He also worked with him when he was assistant manager at Dumbarton.

“I know his family well and I know him as a player, I saw him as a younger player progressing into the player he is,” he said.

Ross confirmed McGinn will be signing a permanent deal if he does put pen to paper.