Rangers linked with MLS star, contract situation, 'undervalued fee', EPL & La Liga competition

The 24-year-old midfielder currently plies his trade in MLS with Los Angeles FC, featuring for the side more than 100 times. He was a key performer in the club’s MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield last year, scoring seven times. According to Tom Bogert, reporter for MLS Soccer, the Ibrox side are apparently one of a number of sides keen on the player.

The four-year deal Cifuntes signed when he moved to LAFC for $3million expires at the end of the year so could be a pre-contract target or viewed as an “undervalued summer transfer”, reports Bogert. There is also understood to be interest from Leeds United and Espanyol in the 15-time Ecuador international who featured twice at the recent World Cup.

Michael Beale is keen to level up his Rangers side this summer, adding to his January recruits Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin who have already made a positive impression. There are three Ibrox midfielders whose contract expires in the summer with Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack. While in Saturday's 5-2 success over St Mirren, Glen Kamara earned a rare outing, leading to questions over his future having struggled to make much of an impact since signing a long-term deal.

"In the short term, I will oversee things,” Beale said of Ross Wilson's departure. “Recruitment and pre-season plans are already well under way. There are targets we are speaking to, I won't give you the details but I am confident and happy with where things are.”