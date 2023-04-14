Michael Beale says he will look after player recruitment in the short term after the departure of sporting director Ross Wilson this week.

Wilson left for English Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. One of his responsibilities was to take a lead in new signings and while there has been no movement on who may replace the ex-Falkirk and Southampton man at Ibrox, Beale is happy to oversee transfers until the situation is clarified. Rangers are expected to be very active in the summer window and have been linked with a move for Nantes wide man Marcus Coco.

“We wish Ross (Wilson) well,” said Beale in his broadcast pre-match press conference, “as he was a huge positive figure around the training ground, and we worked closely. I'm sure our board and John Bennett will take their time to assess everything properly before making a decision. In the short term, I will oversee things. Recruitment and pre-season plans are already well under way. There are targets we are speaking to, I won't give you the details but I am confident and happy with where things are.

"My communication with the board is really strong. I can work alone or with a sporting director. The sporting director oversees the academy, women's staff and recruitment staff - it is a role that wasn't the norm 5-10 years ago in the UK but now it is.” We need some stability after a period of change of managers, we need stability with the same fitness and medical coaches and things will improve. There is a strong foundation now and we have some big decisions to make this summer. I am excited about it.

"It will be a good summer for us, John Bennett has arrived with a lot of energy and good ideas. I feel the support from the board, the communication has been very clear – the planning has been ongoing since November. I'm excited about the future and our arrivals."