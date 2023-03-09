Rangers linked with Danish U21 international, contract situation, 6ft5in centre-back

Rangers are reportedly interest in Danish Under-21 international Thomas Kristensen.

According to reports in the player’s homeland, the Ibrox club have been tracking the centre-back who plays for Aarhus GF who currently sit fourth in Denmark’s Superligaen. He has featured in all 20 league matches, starting 19 of those.

Rangers boss Michael Beale confirmed earlier this year he was looking to add defensive reinforcements in the summer. James Sands has departed, returning to parent club New York City FC, while Filip Helander is expected to leave when his contract expires in the summer. The Swede hasn't featured at all this campaign and has been linked with a move to former club Malmo.

Kristensen is one of the players Rangers are keen on, reports BTSporten in Denmark. The 6ft5in defender is a product of Aarhus’ academy and has made appearances at a number of youth levels for Denmark. He will cost a fee with his contract running until 2026.