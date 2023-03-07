Filip Helander could have interest from former club Malmo in the summer when his Rangers contract expires.

The Swedish centre-back is one of seven first-team Ibrox stars who are out of contract at the end of the season. Having not featured at all during the season due to a long-term foot injury the 29-year-old is one of the players who could depart as Michael Beale looks to make the necessary changes to the squad in the summer.

Since joining in a deal worth £3.5million in 2019 from Bologna, Helander’s time in Govan has been hampered by injuries to his foot and knee. He's been limited to just 60 games with more than half of those arriving in the one season. His last game for the club was in a 4-0 win over St Mirren in April 2022 when he suffered an injury and was replaced just before half-time.

Malmo, the most successful club in his homeland, could offer him an opportunity to get his career back up and running. He began his career with the Sky Blues, making 94 appearances and winning two league titles before moving to Serie A to join Hellas Verona. The club’s director of sport Daniel Andersson, a former team-mate of Helander, admitted the club are keeping tabs on the centre-back.

"We have had little contact during these years, but we'll see how the situation is,” he told Fotbollskanalen. “He is still quite young."

He added: "Like I said, we'll see. We keep in touch with all interesting old Malmo players."