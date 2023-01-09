Rangers linked with Celtic target and £3m World Cup star as one of 3 possible new signings

Rangers have been linked with a move for Celtic target Gue-Sung Cho, the striker who starred for South Korea at the World Cup.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale revealed he is hoping to add two or three to his squad in the January transfer window. The club have been linked with midfielders Todd Cantwell of Norwich City and Everton’s Tom Davies.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Rangers have now set their sights on usurping their rivals to land Cho as they look to bolster their attacking options. The 24-year-old is reportedly available for £3million from South Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. He scored 21 goals in 35 appearances at club level in 2022, as well as hitting a brace against Ghana at the World Cup. Cho featured in all four of his country’s games at the tournament.

Beale was able to field Antonio Colak, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe during the 2-0 Premiership win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday. Regarding new signings, the Rangers boss said he had “to be excited about working with someone and the journey they are going on”.

He added: “We need growers and people who are going to come in in the next two or three years and help us win trophies and do well in Europe. That is the most important thing now. If I was to rush it and get it wrong, you’ll all condemn me. I hope you will be excited as I am about the two or three additions we are hoping to do.”