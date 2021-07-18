Rangers linked to former Chelsea star on free transfer; West Ham eye Hibs teen and Celtic target; Liverpool striker tracked by Old Firm: SPFL Premiership transfer rumour mill

Hammer blow
Watford’s interest in Hibs left-back Josh Doig has cooled, according to reports. Nottingham Forest and West Ham are now those keen on the 19-year-old who has also been linked with Celtic and Manchester City. (The Athletic)
Trial period
Ethan Ross has headed to Southampton on trial after quitting Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen, the 19-year-old is attempting to earn a deal with the Premiership side. (Football Insider)
Dembele doubt
Celtic could miss out on a bumper cash windfall from Moussa Dembele. The French forward’s deal to leave Celtic for Lyon included a 10% sell-on clause due to Parkhead after his next move, and Dembele moved on loan to Atletico Madrid last season, raising hopes a deal could boost Celtic’s accounts. However the striker has now admitted he wants to stay at Lyon and work under new manager Peter Bosz (The Scottish Sun)Strikers merry-go-round
Leigh Griffiths is wanted by Sunderland in forwards transfer domino effect. Black Cats could move for ex-Hibs player on loan after losing Charlie Wyke – a former Celtic target – to Wigan. (Scottish Sun)
El Bufalo exit?
Alfredo Morelos has told sources close to the Colombian that he wants to leave Rangers and join FC Porto. (The Scotsman via A Bola)
International link
Out of contract defender Gary Cahill could be a target for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers. Crystal Palace want the 35-year-old to re-sign on reduced terms but the ex-Chelsea defender has options. (The Sun)
Duo for Divock
Rangers and Celtic are listed amongst the potential suitors of Liverpool forward Divock Origi (90min)
Loan ex-Ranger
Departed Rangers striker Dapo Mebude is expected to be loaned out by new club Watford (The Athletic)
MLS Mini-Messi
Former Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld has verbally agreed to join Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS (EEN)
Return of the Wall?
Celtic want Fraser Forster back again - on loan from Southampton (Scottish Sun)
