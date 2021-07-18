Rangers linked to former Chelsea defender free agent and Belgian striker, while West Ham eye Hibs teen and Celtic transfer target

(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hammer blow

Watford’s interest in Hibs left-back Josh Doig has cooled, according to reports. Nottingham Forest and West Ham are now those keen on the 19-year-old who has also been linked with Celtic and Manchester City. (The Athletic)

Trial period

Ethan Ross has headed to Southampton on trial after quitting Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen, the 19-year-old is attempting to earn a deal with the Premiership side. (Football Insider)

Dembele doubt

Celtic could miss out on a bumper cash windfall from Moussa Dembele. The French forward’s deal to leave Celtic for Lyon included a 10pc sell-on clause due to Parkhead after his next move, and Dembele moved on loan to Atletico Madrid last year, raising hopes a deal could boost Celtic’s accounts. However the striker has now admitted he wants to stay at Lyon and work under new manager Peter Bosz (The Scottish Sun)Strikers merry-go-round

Leigh Griffiths wanted by Sunderland in forwards transfer domino effect. Black Cats could move for ex-Hibs player on loan after losing Charlie Wyke - a former Celtic target - to Wigan. (Scottish Sun)

El Bufalo exit?

Alfredo Morelos has told sources close to the Colombian that he wants to leave Rangers with reports of interest from FC Porto. (A Bola)

International link

Out of contract defender Gary Cahill could be a target for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers. Crystal Palace want the 35-year-old to re-sign on reduced terms but the ex-Chelsea defender has options. (The Sun)

Duo for Divock

Rangers and Celtic are listed amongst the potential suitors of Liverpool forward Divock Origi (90min)

Loan ex-Ranger

Departed Rangers striker Dapo Mebude is expected to be loaned out by new club Watford (The Athletic)

MLS Mini-Messi

Former Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld has verbally agreed to join Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS (EEN)

Return of the Wall?

Celtic want Fraser Forster back again - on loan from Southampton (Scottish Sun)