Rangers late team news: Enforced change, major doubt, surprise return - probable line-up v Sparta Prague

Rangers manager Philippe Clement takes training ahead of the Europa League match against Sparta Prague. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be forced into making at least one change to his starting line-up when his side take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Belgian head coach does not have the option of fielding the same XI that started the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts on Sunday due to the unavailability of centre-back Leon Balogun. The Nigeria international having been left out of the club’s Europa League squad by previous manager Michael Beale prior to his sacking on October 1.

Balogun’s place alongside Connor Goldson will likely be taken by Ben Davies, who was brought off the bench for the final 13 minutes at Hampden on Sunday after missing the previous match away to Dundee with a minor strain.

Clement will also be without left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who was also omitted from the European squad list, although the Turkey international would likely have been on the bench after Borna Barisic returned from injury to reclaim his place in the starting line-up at the weekend.

Rangers could also be without the services of Scott Wright, who played a supersub role in the semi-final against Hearts, scoring his side’s second goal in the 3-1 victory after replacing Todd Cantwell at half-time, with the winger rated as a “serious doubt”.

His absence will be offset by the surprise return of striker Kemar Roofe, although Clement insists the 30-year-old Englishman will only be considered for five or 10 minutes of action at the most as he builds up his fitness following a visit to a specialist over his recurring injury issues.

Tom Lawrence could also make his first appearance in a Rangers matchday squad since picking up an injury in the 1-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League group stage opener back on September 21 in what would be another welcome addition to the Rangers bench.

The masked Danilo will lead the line again following impressive performances since recovering from a fractured cheekbone to reclaim a starting spot – scoring in the 4-0 win at Dundee last midweek before winning the penalty that led to Rangers’ opener against Hearts in Sunday’s semi-final.