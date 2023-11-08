What channel is Rangers v Sparta Prague? Is it on TV? How to watch Europa League match

Rangers host Sparta Prague on Thursday evening in a match that could have a huge bearing on their hopes of reaching the Europa League knock-out stages.

Rangers host Sparta Prague in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement’s side can leapfrog their opponents and move into one of the top two positions in Group C with just two fixtures remaining should they claim all three points from the match at Ibrox Stadium.

After three fixtures, Spanish side Real Betis top the group with six points with Sparta Prague and Rangers on four and Cypriot side Aris Limassol on three. Following the match against Sparta Prague, Rangers host Limassol on November 30 before finishing their campaign away to Betis on December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers remain unbeaten in five games since Clement took over, including the weekend 3-1 semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden which secured a place in next month’s Viaplay Cup final, with the only blip a goalless draw against the Czech side in Prague last month.

Rangers v Sparta Prague match details

The Europa League Group C fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Rangers v Sparta Prague on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage starting at 7.45pm following on from POAK v Aberdeen on the same channel. Details on how to sign up for TNT Sports can be found HERE.

Rangers v Sparta Prague live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Rangers team news

Rangers welcome Kemar Roofe back into the squad while Scott Wright is rated a “serious doubt”. Defenders Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz were not named in Rangers’ European squad and thus drop out. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle) and defender John Souttar (muscle problem) remain out but Clement hopes they will return after the international break.

Match odds