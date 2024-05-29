Rangers set to miss out on key transfer target as player 'very close' to EFL Championship switch
Top Rangers transfer target Jose Cordoba is set to reject the club in order to move to the English Championship, according to reports.
The 22-year-old centre-half was reported to be on the brink of a £3 million move to Ibrox as recently as last week but - according to respected football journalist Nabil Djellit - the club are said to have been beaten to his signature.
The Gers have already confirmed the arrival of left-back Jefte last week on a four-year deal from Fluminense, while Motherwell and Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly is expected to return to the club when his contract at Fir Park expires in June.
Belgian boss Philippe Clement has already stated he is planning for a rebuild at Ibrox this summer after the club lost out on the Scottish Premiership title for the third year running to Old Firm rivals Celtic.
A Panamanian international, Cordoba currently plays for Levski Sofia as left-centre back and has been labelled as ‘the best defender in the Bulgarian division’ with the Gers’ Director of Football Nils Koppen thought to have identified him as one of his top summer transfer targets.
However, it now appears that managerless English Championship side Norwich City have stolen a march on the Ibrox outfit in the race for his transfer with the Canaries ‘very close’ to completing the transfer.
The club were expected to add young Panamanian star Cordoba to the squad imminently, with some reports even stating the player had been booked in for a medical. However, it now appears the player could have had a change of heart.
