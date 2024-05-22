The latest transfer speculation involving the Old Firm

Rangers are set to complete the signing of Brazilian defender Jefte, according to reports.

The Fluminese left-back, who has spent the season on loan at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia, was originally targeted by the Ibrox club in January. The deal collapsed, however, after Rangers were unable to agree compensation with APOEL Nicosia, who had an option to buy in June, to cancel his loan from his Brazilian parent club.

A verbal pact was put in place for Rangers to reactivate the option to sign the player during the summer transfer window and Philippe Clement now appears set to get his man amid reports Jefte is set to be unveiled as the Glasgow club’s first summer signing.

Celtic have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk left-back Irakli Azarovi. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted the following update on X: “Rangers are set to complete deal to sign Brazilian LB Jefte, confirmed and here we go! Understand Jefte is on his way to complete the medical tests and sign the contract as new Rangers player. As revealed in January, Scottish side prepared it all for the summer window.”

Left-back is viewed as a priority position for Rangers this summer with Borna Barisic expected to depart upon the expiry of his contract and the future of Ridvan Yilmaz still uncertain with clubs in Turkey keen to take the player back to his homeland.

Celtic are also weighing up left-back targets and have been linked with a move for Georgian international Irakli Azarovi. The 22-year-old only signed for Shakhtar Donetsk last summer but is already attracting interest from across Europe after an impressive first season at the Ukrainian outfit where he helped them to a league and cup double.

According to Georgian outlet Geo Team, the Scottish champions are interested in Azarovi, along with clubs in Serie A and Ligue 1. The defender has won 18 caps for his country, scoring five times, however he has missed out on selection for Euro 2024.