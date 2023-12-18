We talk you through some of the main football stories in the wake of the weekend’s action across Scotland

McCoist – Celtic fans are nervous

Rangers hero Ally McCoist believes Celtic fans are getting restless after losing 2-0 to Hearts at the weekend, coupled with Rangers winning the Viaplay Cup. McCoist says he has held conversations with Celtic supporters and detects nervousness. “The natives are getting pretty restless,” he said. “You know what it's like at Celtic and Rangers. You are only 90 minutes, or 45 minutes, away from a disaster or a crisis. I don't think they were very good (against Hearts). I watched the Kilmarnock second half and they weren't good. Kilmarnock were excellen, you have got to qualify that. They had a good result midweek against Feyenoord but they were seemingly well beaten at the weekend. I was speaking to a few of the boys, mates who were at the game (and were) really disappointed. They said there was a lack of fight. Interesting times at Celtic.”

Ally McCoist was part of the Viaplay punditry team.

Clement on Rangers transfer plans

McCoist was part of the Viaplay punditry team at the cup final, which Rangers won 1-0 against Aberdeen, and quizzed Gers manager Philippe Clement on his January transfer plans. The Belgian responded: “I am not going to put an amount on that, but yeah we have ambition to do things. We know January is difficult and if players are performing well the club don't want to let them go. It's logical and the same for us. Maybe it will be players who played less, it's more difficult. But we are looking to make the club better. But also it is my job to make the player's better. It's ok to say we need five or six players and need this, this and this. I'm not that kind of manager – I want to invest in the team that are here.”

Goldson hails Rangers team-mate Tavernier after victory

Connor Goldson heaped praise on James Tavernier after the Rangers captain scored his 115th goal for the club to secure the Viaplay Cup. The Gers right-back hooked in an impressively-executed strike from a Borna Barisic cross to settle Sunday’s Hampden showdown with Aberdeen in the 76th minute. Tavernier has made a habit of popping up with huge goals since moving to Rangers from Wigan eight-and-a-half years ago, and fellow defender Goldson feels his colleague has become a colossal influence at Ibrox. “This football club won’t appreciate James Tavernier until James Tavernier’s not here,” said Goldson. “For a right-back to do the numbers he does… it’s not one season, it’s year after year after year. He started this season slow, I don’t think he scored many at the start but he’s on a hot streak now and long may it continue. The main thing about playing for this football club is adding numbers to the board. That board was there long before we were here and will be there a long time after, so to say you’ve had a part in adding numbers on to that is obviously huge.”

