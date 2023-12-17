Dylan Easton opens up on his Raith Rovers future as Ian Murray offers contract advice to wanted star

Dylan Easton is prepared to open discussions with Raith Rovers about his future after manager Ian Murray urged his maverick midfielder to stay where he is happy.

Easton fired the Kirkcaldy side to a 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday with a stunning solo effort as Rovers moved five points clear of their title rivals at the top of the cinch Championship. The 29-year-old is in the form of his career after rising through the lower leagues with Elgin, Clyde, Forfar, Kelty and Airdrieonians to become one of the star performers in the Scottish second tier. Easton is out of contract in the summer – meaning he can sign a pre-contract elsewere in January – and Raith are likely to face some serious competition for his signature.

“I am here until the end of the season and I am loving every minute of my football at Raith. It is probably the most I have ever enjoyed my football," Easton said. “Playing under the gaffer as well, we have a very good relationship. He says to me if I can play with a smile on my face, it brings the best out of me. I still feel I have so much more to give. I feel the older I am getting, the fitter I am getting and the better I am getting. I am loving it here so I will speak to Raith and see what happens here first.”

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton celebrates at full time after his solo goal earned a 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Murray brought Easton with him from Airdrieonians when he took charge of Raith in the summer of 2022, and he believes the playmaker would be better served staying where he is as he bids to lead the Fifers to the top flight for the first time since 1997. "There's no doubt we'd like to keep a hold of Dylan,” Murray said. “We discussed it internally in the club as well. I wouldn't say Dylan is a special case, and it's no disrespect to him because I've got all the time in the world for Dylan – I think that's obvious because I signed him from Airdrie – but he needs to be happy where he is. That's very, very important. And I would tell him that. Unless an outstanding offer came his way, and I would also be honest with him on that as well.

"We would love to keep Dylan but we know when he puts performances in like that, and scores goals like that, it becomes harder and harder for us. But all we ask of players is honesty and transparency because it's not going to affect my team selection in any way after January, or with any player for that matter."

Easton's matchwinner at Tannadice was his ninth goal of the season – most falling into the spectacular category – and was scored with his supposed weaker left-foot after turning the United defence inside-out with mesmerising footwork before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner. “It is something I have been working on in training trying to go both ways," he said. “The gaffer has been drilling into me, if I can go both ways, I can be a nuisance for defences.