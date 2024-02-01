Rangers Jack Butland boost as Nottingham Forest heed transfer warning and switch sights to Ligue 1 stopper

New Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to strengthen his goalkeeping department to improve upon current options Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos as they look to avoid relegation this season. Forest’s recruitment team – headed up by former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson – made an approach for Butland earlier this week, but their offer was swiftly rejected. Butland, who has been one of Rangers’ most impressive players this season since joining on a four-year deal last summer, is not for sale during this window, with the Ibrox hierarchy making their stance very clear to any suitors.