Rangers Jack Butland boost as Nottingham Forest heed transfer warning and switch sights to Ligue 1 stopper
Nottingham Forest have switched their goalkeeping transfer target away from Rangers’ Jack Butland on deadline day after the Ibrox outfit issued a hands-off warning to the English Premier League club.
New Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to strengthen his goalkeeping department to improve upon current options Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos as they look to avoid relegation this season. Forest’s recruitment team – headed up by former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson – made an approach for Butland earlier this week, but their offer was swiftly rejected. Butland, who has been one of Rangers’ most impressive players this season since joining on a four-year deal last summer, is not for sale during this window, with the Ibrox hierarchy making their stance very clear to any suitors.
Forest weighed up an improved offer, but instead have trained their sights on Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels, a 28-year-old Belgian who has been in good form this season for the French Ligue 1 side. The Athletic reports that terms have been agreed between Forest and the player, but a transfer fee needs to be brokered with Les Bleu et Blanc.