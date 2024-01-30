Celtic exit mooted, Rangers winger swap, Beck is back, McKenna seals move - Scottish transfers

The winter transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday and here are the main stories hogging the headlines this evening:

Cardiff eye Celtic midfielder

English Championship club Cardiff City have been credited with an interest in Celtic midfielder David Turnbull. The 24-year-old, whose contract at Celtic Park expires this summer, has not been a regular starter under current manager Brendan Rodgers and could be on the move before the window closes. Cardiff are currently 14th in the second tier of English football and are expected to ramp up their transfer activity in the coming 48 hours.

David Turnbull is out of contract at the end of the season at Celtic.

Mainz linked with Matondo

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is interesting Bundesliga outfit Mainz, according to reports in Germany. Bild claims that the Welshman could be on the move on loan after Mainz officials identified him as a potential signing, with their current director of sport Christian Heidel having brought him to Schalke in the past. Rangers are closing on a deal for Lens wide man Oscar Cortes and the Colombian’s arrival could free up Matondo to move.

Rangers close in on duo

Rangers are continuing to work on deals to bring in Brazilian full-back Jefte and Cortes. Jefte, on loan from Fluminense at Cypriot outfit APOEL, emerged as a transfer target over the weekend, while Cortes – currently at Lens – would add depth to Rangers’ options out wide.

McKenna seals Copenhagen move

Scotland defender Scott McKenna has completed his move from Nottingham Forest to FC Copenhagen on loan. The 27-year-old is desperate for regular first-team football as he tries to cement his place in Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad and has joined the Danish outfit, where he will play Champions League football against Manchester City next month. “I see it as a really good opportunity for me,” said McKenna. “FC Copenhagen are an internationally respected club who play for the titles every season, and who have done fantastically well on the international stage. I'm really looking forward to meeting the team and joining the training camp, which is a perfect starting point for me in terms of getting into the group quickly. I will do my utmost to ensure that the title comes back to Copenhagen again.”

