Rangers 'interest' in €4m ace wanted by Newcastle, Celtic agree deal for 14-goal striker, Ryan Kent & Leeds United, Ajer set for £13.5m exit - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Two rounds have already been played, while Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs are limbering up for their return next week when they play key European matches.

For some clubs, transfer activity is key ahead of crucial matches and the season starting.

Friday’s Scottish football transfer news and latest headlines:

International forward to Parkhead

Celtic are set to complete the signing of Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi after the forward's club Vissel Kobe confirmed they had reached an agreement with the Parkhead side. The 26-year-old is the top scorer in Japan’s top-flight with 14 goals so far. He is well known to new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and will provide more pace and options in the final third due to his flexibility at playing through the middle or on the flanks. The deal will be completed after a medical is done. (The Scotsman)

Leeds United and Ryan Kent

Former Aberdeen forward Noel Whelan reckons Leeds United and manager Marcelo Bielsa are “not going anywhere” in their pursuit of Ryan Kent. The Rangers star has once again been linked with a switch to Elland Road. The 24-year-old is contracted to the Scottish champions until 2023 and it has been reported Leeds may make a move if they can’t land others on their transfer wishlist.

“They still want this man to be playing for Leeds United,” Whelan said. “He’s had three more years of experience under his belt at Rangers. He is a special player, there’s no doubt about that." (Football Insider)

Ajer nears £13.5m exit

Kristoffer Ajer is set to complete his £13.5million move to Brentford. The Norwegian is due to undergo a medical today ahead of the switch to the Premier League newboys from Celtic. The Bees beat Bayer Leverkusen to the player’s signing. A deal is still being negotiated with Rubin Kazan for Ajer’s replacement, Carl Starfelt. (Scottish Sun)

Euro prep disrupted

Aberdeen’s preparation for their Conference League qualifier against Swedish side Hacken was disrupted with the cancellation of a friendly. The Dons were due to face Reading and St Johnstone in a double header at the club’s training ground. However, three positive Covid tests in the English side’s squad saw that game cancelled, while the fixture with Saints will still take place today. (The Scotsman)

Defender linked with Ibrox move

Rangers have been linked with a move for centre-back Danilho Doekhi. The Vitesse Arnhem defender is attracting interest from around Europe with Newcastle United, Feyenoord and Atalanta all keen on the 23-year-old who is understood to be available for €4million. However, with Rangers currently possessing five centre-backs a move is unlikely unless a key player is sold. (Gelderlander / Daily Record)

Henderson eyes deal

Celtic starlet Ewan Henderson is aiming to win a new deal at the Parkhead club. The 21-year-old has been heavily involved in pre-season under new boss Ange Postecoglou and hopes for more chances to impress with one year remaining on his current contract. (Scottish Sun)

Martindale concerns

Livingston boss David Martindale reckons the current Covid protocols could have a “massive impact on football”. He’s hopeful the Joint-Response Group will relax the isolation rules for close contacts who test negative.