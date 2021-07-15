Aberdeen blow as pre-season friendly cancelled due to Covid outbreak

Aberdeen have been dealt a blow in pre-season preparations after a friendly encounter with Reading was cancelled due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in their opponents squad.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:44 pm
Aberdeen taking training at Cormack Park. Picture: SNS
Aberdeen taking training at Cormack Park. Picture: SNS
The two clubs were supposed to play a bounce game at Cormack Park on Friday as Stephen Glass’ side looked to step up their fitness levels ahead of next week’s opening match of the season against BK Hacken in Europa Conference League qualifying.

However, they confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening that Reading informed them of three positive cases within their squad, so the decision was made to cancel the match.

The club have revealed that another closed-door match against St Johnstone, also scheduled for Friday, will still go ahead.

The statement read: "The club confirms its planned closed door pre-season friendly match against Reading FC tomorrow at Cormack Park has been cancelled.

"The decision follows three positive COVID-19 results recorded within the Reading camp.

"Whilst the club is disappointed it thanks Reading for raising this matter in a timely manner and believes this was the correct decision given the team is preparing for a Europa Conference League qualifier against Swedish side BK Hacken next week.

"Given the manager’s contingency plans, the cancellation will not cause any major disruption to the carefully planned pre-season schedule and our closed door friendly match against St Johnstone will go ahead tomorrow.

"We would like to thank Reading for their cooperation in these difficult circumstances and wish them all the best for their forthcoming EFL Championship campaign."

AberdeenReadingEuropa Conference League
