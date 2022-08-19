Rangers 'interest' in Brazilian who scored Champions League goal against Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old admitted on a podcast he has struck a deal to leave the Danish side this summer and was believed to be close to a move to Turkey with Galatasaray.

However according to a Brazilian journalist his negotiations have broken down and Rangers are waiting in the wings for the player who scored at Ibrox when the sides met in the Europa league qualifying rounds three years ago. Evander also found the net on the other side of Glasgow last season, netting the equaliser at Celtic Park in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Rangers’ Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gustavo Hofman, of ESPN, explained: "Evander, at Futebol no Mundo podcast, confirmed today that he has an agreement with Midtjylland to be transferred till the end of this transfer window.

"No negotiations anymore with Galatasaray; Rangers and Copenhagen also demonstrated interest.”

After being cryptically included in transfer talk for Steaua Bucharest midfielder Darius Olasu by the club's chairman Gigi Bucalli this week, Evander is another link for the middle of the park – despite Giovanni van bronckhorst admitting his summer business was done unless replacing departed players later in the window.

Rangers are well served in midfield at present with Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Steven Davis all vying for a place to partner John Lundstram and attacking options strengthened by the recruitment of Rabbio Matondo, Tom Lawrence and Malik Tillman to complement Scott Arfield and the injured Ianis Hagi.