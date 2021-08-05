Rangers in shock link with ex-defender, second Celtic goalkeeper to exit, Hearts' Shankland intertest, Gerrard eyes £2.6m winger -Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All the latest from around the SPFL. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Four teams are in action with Celtic up against Czech side Jablonec and St Johnstone playing Turkish giants Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying, while in the Conference League, Aberdeen face Breidablik in Iceland and Hibs welcome Rijeka of Croatia to Easter Road.

In turn all four will now play their league games on Sunday.

The transfer window still has nearly four weeks to run with teams still looking to shape their squad.

Here is all the latest transfer speculation and main headlines from around Scottish football.

Conor Hazard could be the next player to depart Celtic. Olivier Ntcham left earlier in the week, while fellow goalkeeper Ross Doohan joined Tranmere Rovers on loan on Wednesday. Hazard, who had two loan spells at Dundee, is wanted by clubs in Scotland and England. The 23-year-old signed a new deal until 2023 last season. (Scottish Sun)

Lawrence Shankland is the subject of interest from Belgian side Beerschot but Dundee United have said it will take much more than £300,000 with no offer having official been made. Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is a fan having managed the player at Tannadice but it is a deal United would not be open to with interest from England. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers chairman Dave King doesn’t there is "any desperate need to sell [Alfredo] Morelos”. The striker has yet to feature this season due to his involvement at the Copa America for Colombia. He has been linked with a move away once again with Steve Gerrard calling the speculation around his player “tiresome”. (Rangers Connection)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is keen to extend Ryan Hedges' contract despite interest from including. The attacker, now in the final year of his deal, has been linked with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Glass said: “If he does really well you never know what can happen for him. It’s important to me that players don’t jump at the first opportunity." (The Scotsman)

Rangers have been linked with a move for Fenerbache forward Bright Osayi-Samuel. The 23-year-old joined the Turkish giants from QPR last summer when he was linked with both Celtic and Rangers. The Nigerian is understood to not feature in manager Vítor Pereira’s plans and is available for £2.6million. (Give Me Sport)

Liverpool are open to offers for Ben Davies. Celtic were keen on the 25-year-old before his £1.1m switch to Liverpool and are an option with the English giants aware a loan is more likely. There is also interest from around England in the former Preston man. (Liverpool Echo)

David Bates could be in line for a shock return to Rangers, according to reports in France. The centre-back is currently with German second tier side Hamburg but has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Belgian side Cercle Brugge. It is reported Rangers are lining up a bid for the 24-year-old who played 28 times for the club. (Glasgow Live)

Brighton are looking to do a deal which would see Odsonne Edouard sign next week. It is reported that talks are underway with Celtic over a deal for the Frenchman who has entered the final year of his deal at Parkhead. (Football Insider)

