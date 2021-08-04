Stephen Glass admits contract failure leaves Aberdeen 'exposed' amid winger speculation

Stephen Glass - the Aberdeen manager had say on Ryan Hedges speculation (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Does the winger take an undoubted risk and look to leave Aberdeen as his contract runs down or does he choose to extend his stay at a club where he has become such a valued member of the team?

Hedges is in Iceland with his teammates for tonight’s Europa Conference League first leg clash against Breidablik. Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are among clubs credited with wishing to sign the Welshman.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glass admits Aberdeen have only themselves to blame for being in danger of losing control of the situation. Hedges is contracted until the end of this season and while there have been informal talks about a new deal at Pittodrie nothing has been signed. The 26-year-old has become an established member of the Aberdeen side since joining in 2019.

“We love Ryan at this club and from his performances recently you can see he loves playing here,” said the manager. “We think he is in a great place to further his career. He’s going to play for us as regularly as his performances warrant.

“He plays for a great club and in front of a public that likes watching him play. We will see how it goes but he’s on the flight with us and he’s got a chance of playing tonight.

“We don’t want to let players’ contracts run into their last year,” he added. “It something that has happened since before I got here. It exposes us slightly, the fact that he is in his last year. I think if he is being sensible, he (will realise) he is at a great club, he is doing well, he is enjoying his football.

“He’s a really attractive player and if he does really well you never know what can happen for him. It’s important to me that players don’t jump at the first opportunity.

“He can sign for someone in January - but I think he has to be careful who he selects if he does that - or does he choose to stay here where he is enjoying his football and doing really well?”