Rangers in Seville: Quiet optimism building as team, fans and media arrive - Scotsman Football Show

The Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt takes place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville on Wednesday night and anticipation is building ahead of the historic showdown.

The team flew out from Glasgow Airport on Monday morning, joining the 100,000 Rangers fans who are estimated to be making the journey to the Spanish city in the hope of watching their team lift a European trophy for the first time in 50 years.

There are sure to be many more Rangers fans inside the stadium than their official 9000 allocation, but those not lucky enough to secure match tickets will be sampling the atmosphere in the streets and bars of Seville, with a fan zone set up in Alameda de Hércules square as well as a special screening of the match taking place at the Estadio La Cartuja – the 60,000 seater stadium that hosted Celtic's Uefa Cup final against Porto in 2003.

Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt build-up as Scotsman deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by football writer David Oliver, who has arrived at his base on the outskirts of Seville ahead of the Europa League final.