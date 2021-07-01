Rangers in £1m transfer windfall, Old Firm to miss out on 56-goal striker, Dundee in surprise move for ex-Celtic star - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football headlines and transfer news. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Premier Sports Cup begins in just a week’s time with Dundee United facing Kelty Hearts in the competition opener. By then qualifying for the Champions League will already have begun.

On the transfer front, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock said something interesting recently about how the English market will get going soon which will, of course, have a big impact on what happens in Scotland as managers and clubs look to put their squads together.

Here is all the latest transfer news from around the SPFL:

Dons nearly done

Stephen Glass has revealed Aberdeen are nearly finished with their transfer business. The Dons have added seven players, including Scott Brown and striker Christian Ramirez. Glass has looked to put his own mark on the side and only St Mirren have signed as many.

He said: “We've not added huge numbers, but we've got young players coming through who are threatening the first-team.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs to move on from Irvine

Jackson Irvine is unlikely to return to Hibs following the signing of Jake Doyle-Hayes on a two-year deal. The Easter Road side made the Australian international, who impressed on a short-term deal last season, an offer. However, with little movement on that front the club have acted fast to add the Irishman after his St Mirren contract expired. (Evening News)

Rangers get Gilmour boost

Rangers are set to earn a £1million windfall from Chelsea for Billy Gilmour. The Scotland ace is on the verge of a loan move to Norwich City following his success at Euro 2020 as the Champions League winners eye more game time for the midfielder. As part of the £500,000 deal which took Gilmour to Chelsea there were add-ons and clauses and his rise to play for the first-team will bring about a pay day for Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Ciftci linked with surprise Scotland return

Dundee are lining up another surprise move for Nadir Ciftci. The Turkish forward was a huge hit at rivals Dundee United before earning a big money move to Celtic. The 29-year-old is currently playing in his homeland with Samsunspor. Dundee boss James McPake tried to land the striker previously but was priced out of a move. (Various)

Griffiths out of contract

Leigh Griffiths is now a free agent following the expiry of his Celtic contract. The striker didn’t return to pre-season training with the team last week and has been working on his fitness on his own. Griffiths has held talks with Ange Postecoglou and is hopeful of signing a new deal. Both Aberdeen and Hibs have been linked with a move for the 30-year-old. (Various)

Old Firm’s striker interest

Celtic and Rangers have been credited with interest in Colombian international Santos Borre. The 25-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Argentine giants River Plate where he scored 56 goals in 149 games. However, Eintracht Frankfurt have stolen a march for the former Villarreal striker, agreeing a contract. (Football Insider)

Edouard’s difficult position