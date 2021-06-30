Stephen Glass reveals Aberdeen transfer business 'close to finished' after Christian Ramirez capture

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass added to his squad with the signing of Christian Ramirez earlier this week. Picture: SNS

US striker Christian Ramirez joined on a two-year deal on Monday and follows the additions of Scott Brown Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr and Teddy Jenks, while Gary Woods also made his loan from Oldham Athletic permanent.

Glass was appointed as the successor to Derek McInnes at the tail end of last season after the long-term boss departed Pittodrie following eight years in the north east. The former Dons and Hibs midfielder is now shaping his squad to suit his preferred style of play and believes the unit is close to being complete with the plan to have younger players from the academy stepping up to fill any holes when required.

He said in an interview with Red TV: “At the moment the squad close to being finished. It's important that you remember the amount of players that we've brought in.

“If we announced all the signings we had today, everybody would be buzzing with it, not forgetting what we've added as far back as Scott Brown coming in.

“We've not added huge numbers, but we've got young players coming through who are threatening the first-team. So it's important to remember what we've added and what we've got coming through.”

Seven signings is tied for the most made by a Scottish Premiership club this summer along with St Mirren.

