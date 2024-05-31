Here is all the latest Scottish football news from around the country this Friday afternoon - including news from Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell.

Hearts supremo departs Tynecastle

Joe Savage will step down from his role as Hearts sporting director after three and a half years with the Edinburgh club, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. Taking the role in December 2020, Savage worked alongside manager Robbie Neilson and, more recently, Steven Naismith during his time in the capital and played a pivotal role in signing first team players such as Frankie Kent, Calem Nieuwenhof and Beni Beningime. Reports claim the 40-year-old does not currently have a new role lined up but will take time to assess his new steps following his successful period in Edinburgh.

Midfielder agrees Scottish Premiership move

Sam Nicholson has signed a two-year contract with Motherwell following the end of his loan spell at Fir Park. The 29-year-old hit two goals in 16 appearances after signing on loan from Colorado Rapids in January. The former Hearts midfielder signed on the back of undergoing ankle surgery in October and built up his fitness before getting more game time towards the end of the season. “It feels to good to be back here permanently,” Nicholson told Motherwell’s website. “I had to be patient when I first arrived but just tried to take my chances when they came. The fans and club as a whole have been welcoming and a joy to represent. That’s why I was keen to return permanently.”

Rangers icon agrees boxing bout

Former Ibrox favourite Nacho Novo is set to return to Glasgow for one night only as he switches the football pitch for the boxing ring. Novo, 45, won four league titles, a Scottish Cup and two league cups during his time at Rangers but has now announced he will heading to the OVO Hydro to fight Fife-born TikTok influencer Caz Milligan on 10 August 2024. The ex-footballer said he was taking on the fight in order to push himself after battling health problems since 2018. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with prices beginning at £47.50.

Veteran Scottish duo agree deals

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that former Scotland internationals Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have agreed new contracts at Hillsborough. The duo helped the Owls escape relegation on the final day of the season by defeating Sunderland 2-0 and have now extended their stay with the club, though Wednesday have not confirmed the length of contract for either. The duo are huge favourites within the club’s fanbase and are both in the club’s top-20 appearance makers of all time, with Bannan in 15th slot and Palmer in eighth.

Scottish Championship side confirm Director of Football appointment