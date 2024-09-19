Hibs call on SPFL help in bid for Rangers ticket clarity amid potential Ibrox allocation cut
Hibs have entered into a "formal procedure" with the Scottish Professional Football League due to Rangers being unable to provide them with away ticket details for their match against the Glasgow club on Sunday, September 29.
Rangers are due to host the Hibees at Ibrox for the televised noon kick-off in what would be their club's first home Premiership fixture in Govan this season. Philippe Clement's team were forced to relocate for Hampden for the opening stages of the campaign after construction work on the club's Copland Stand was delayed due to steel shipment issues, but will return to Ibrox this Saturday evening for the Premier Sports Cup clash with Dundee - with part of the stadium still closed off.
Rangers are aiming to have Ibrox fully operational by the time Hibs arrive a week later for the league clash, but there remains a possibility that the away allocation for the match will be reduced as Gers officials try to house all of their own supporters. Communication from Rangers to their supporters last week assured season ticket holders that they would be found a seat in the stadium and The Scotsman understands that remains Rangers’ position. They do not face the same predicament for the Dundee cup match given season tickets are not valid for the tie.
While discussions between Rangers and Hibs remain cordial ahead of the match, the lack of information on how many tickets the Easter Road outfit will be given prompted a statement on Thursday evening, where they announced that the SPFL have been asked to get involved as they seek clarity.
The statement from Hibs read: "Hibernian FC continues to have detailed conversations with the SPFL and Rangers regarding away tickets for the William Hill Premiership match on Sunday 29 September, 2024.
"Due to the ongoing maintenance at Ibrox, away ticket information has yet to be provided as Rangers go through the final stages of work to the Copland Road stand.
"With the match now just 10 days away, the clubs are working through a formal procedure with the SPFL to determine further information regarding away supporters.
"The club hopes to receive more details from the SPFL and Rangers early next week."
Rangers have so far played four competitive matches at Hampden this season against Dynamo Kyiv, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Ross County. The final delivery of building materials arrived last month, with the club working around the clock to get Ibrox in a state of operation.
