The visiting support allocation could be cut for league match at end of month

Hibs have entered into a "formal procedure" with the Scottish Professional Football League due to Rangers being unable to provide them with away ticket details for their match against the Glasgow club on Sunday, September 29.

Rangers are due to host the Hibees at Ibrox for the televised noon kick-off in what would be their club's first home Premiership fixture in Govan this season. Philippe Clement's team were forced to relocate for Hampden for the opening stages of the campaign after construction work on the club's Copland Stand was delayed due to steel shipment issues, but will return to Ibrox this Saturday evening for the Premier Sports Cup clash with Dundee - with part of the stadium still closed off.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are aiming to have Ibrox fully operational by the time Hibs arrive a week later for the league clash, but there remains a possibility that the away allocation for the match will be reduced as Gers officials try to house all of their own supporters. Communication from Rangers to their supporters last week assured season ticket holders that they would be found a seat in the stadium and The Scotsman understands that remains Rangers’ position. They do not face the same predicament for the Dundee cup match given season tickets are not valid for the tie.

While discussions between Rangers and Hibs remain cordial ahead of the match, the lack of information on how many tickets the Easter Road outfit will be given prompted a statement on Thursday evening, where they announced that the SPFL have been asked to get involved as they seek clarity.

Building work continues at Ibrox as they finish off changes to the Copland Stand. | SNS Group

The statement from Hibs read: "Hibernian FC continues to have detailed conversations with the SPFL and Rangers regarding away tickets for the William Hill Premiership match on Sunday 29 September, 2024.

"Due to the ongoing maintenance at Ibrox, away ticket information has yet to be provided as Rangers go through the final stages of work to the Copland Road stand.

"With the match now just 10 days away, the clubs are working through a formal procedure with the SPFL to determine further information regarding away supporters.

"The club hopes to receive more details from the SPFL and Rangers early next week."