Rangers goalkeeping shake-up on cards as transfer activity ramps up at Ibrox
Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has emerged as a transfer target for Aberdeen, according to reports.
The Daily Record claims that incoming Dons boss Jimmy Thelin – who is due to start work at Pittodrie at the start of June – has identified the Ibrox back-up goalkeeper as a potential new No 1 for next season along with Brentford reserve Hakon Valdimarsson, who he worked with at Elfsborg. The Dons are likely to be in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Kelle Roos expected to depart Pittodrie after the expiry of his contract next month.
McCrorie also has admirers in England. The 26-year-old has spent this season as back-up to Jack Butland at Rangers and is understood to want first-team football. His chances of breaking into the Ibrox starting XI are extremely slim while the in-form ex-Man Utd goalkeeper is at the club and a move to the Dons – following in the footsteps of his brother Ross, who made the move in 2021 – could appeal.
Aberdeen are keen to move swiftly on the goalkeeper front and had been eyeing up Celtic’s Benjamin Siegrist, with the former Dundee United stopper now down to third choice at the reigning Premiership champions. If Roos is to leave, Ross Doohan and Tom Ritchie are the only senior keepers on the books.
Should McCrorie leave, then Rangers manager Philippe Clement would need to strengthen his own options between the sticks. Jon McLaughlin is set to leave next month with his own contract expiring, leaving just Kieran Wright – who went on an emergency loan to Livingston at the end of the current campaign – as back-up to Butland. They are reportedly close to landing Liam Kelly on a pre-contract agreement on loan from Motherwell, while left-back Jefte is expected to sign on a permanent deal.
