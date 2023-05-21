All Sections
Connor Goldson in Rangers Champions League fitness race as defender suffers major injury blow

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is facing a race to be fit in time in time for the start of next season after being ruled out for 10 weeks.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 21st May 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 12:10 BST
The 30-year-old missed the cinch Premiership clash with Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday with an unspecified injury although he recently had a hip flexor problem.

With the league campaign finishing next week, Rangers manager Michael Beale is hoping to have Goldson back for next season although the timeframe makes things tricky with regards to the Champions League third qualifiers beginning on August 8/9.

Before the game against Hibs, Beale told RangersTV: “We have lost Connor and that will be for the next 10 weeks or so.

Rangers dfender Connor Goldson has been ruled out for 10 weeks through injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Rangers dfender Connor Goldson has been ruled out for 10 weeks through injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Rangers dfender Connor Goldson has been ruled out for 10 weeks through injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“We won’t see him until pre-season. But it’s a big opportunity for Leon (King), playing alongside John (Souttar) as a Scottish centre-half pairing with Robby (McCrorie) behind them, there is lots to be optimistic about with that triangle and I am looking forward to a strong performance from those guys.”

