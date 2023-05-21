Rangers defender Connor Goldson is facing a race to be fit in time in time for the start of next season after being ruled out for 10 weeks.

The 30-year-old missed the cinch Premiership clash with Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday with an unspecified injury although he recently had a hip flexor problem.

With the league campaign finishing next week, Rangers manager Michael Beale is hoping to have Goldson back for next season although the timeframe makes things tricky with regards to the Champions League third qualifiers beginning on August 8/9.

Before the game against Hibs, Beale told RangersTV: “We have lost Connor and that will be for the next 10 weeks or so.

Rangers dfender Connor Goldson has been ruled out for 10 weeks through injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)