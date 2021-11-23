Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst 'targets' Royal Antwerp talent co-ordinator

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is reportedly targeting another addition to his Rangers coaching team.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:00 am
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is targeting another addition to his Rangers coaching staff. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Dutchman has already appointed Roy Makaay, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillps to his backroom staff, now he has set his sights on Royal Antwerp head of youth development Zeb Jacobs, according to a report.

Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpe claim that the new Gers boss is keen on bringing in the 26-year-old to Ibrox. Jacobs is also a talent co-ordinator for the Belgian side. His Twitter profile states that he works with the club’s 10 to 16-year-olds and his responsibilities include training and coaching as well ast talent and skill development. He is also a UEFA licensed Sport Consultant.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Van Bronckhorst is rebuilding the entire first team coaching structure at Rangers after his predecessor Steven Gerrard took Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Jordan Milsom, Tom Culshaw and Scott Mason with him to Aston Villa.

Rangers Head of Elite Academy Development, former first team head coach Graeme Murty, has also departed the club.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

DutchmanSteven Gerrard
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.