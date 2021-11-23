Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst 'targets' Royal Antwerp talent co-ordinator

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is targeting another addition to his Rangers coaching staff. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Dutchman has already appointed Roy Makaay, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillps to his backroom staff, now he has set his sights on Royal Antwerp head of youth development Zeb Jacobs, according to a report.

Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpe claim that the new Gers boss is keen on bringing in the 26-year-old to Ibrox. Jacobs is also a talent co-ordinator for the Belgian side. His Twitter profile states that he works with the club’s 10 to 16-year-olds and his responsibilities include training and coaching as well ast talent and skill development. He is also a UEFA licensed Sport Consultant.

Van Bronckhorst is rebuilding the entire first team coaching structure at Rangers after his predecessor Steven Gerrard took Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Jordan Milsom, Tom Culshaw and Scott Mason with him to Aston Villa.

Rangers Head of Elite Academy Development, former first team head coach Graeme Murty, has also departed the club.