Rangers new coaches' roles revealed as club confirm arrival of trio

Dutch international striker Roy Makaay joins as first team coach, following a glittering career at some of Europe’s top clubs, while Bosschaart has been named performance analyst in van Bronckhorst’s staff and Arno Phillips arrives as fitness coach.

Steven Gerrard took his trusted lieutenants to Aston Villa with him following his departure from the Scottish champions and van Bronckhorst has moved to make the first appointments of his tenure.

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, told the club's website: “I am delighted to welcome this group of staff to support Giovanni and to continue the evolution of our first-team football operations structure.

“I have met the guys in recent days and like Gio they are all fantastic people as well as top operators in their fields. We already have an excellent group of staff and our new additions will integrate well to our existing departments.”

The most recognisable name in the backroom staff, 46-year-old Makaay scored 314 goals in 636 club appearances during a 17-year playing career which saw him serve Vitesse Arnhem, Tenerife, Deportivo la Coruna, Bayern Munich and Feyenoord. He was also capped 43 times by Netherlands, scoring five times, and played alongside van Bronckhorst for the national team.

A domestic title winner in both Spain and Germany, Makaay was the European Golden Boot winner in 2003 when he scored 29 La Liga goals in his final season with Deportivo.

After hanging up his boots in 2010, the 46-year-old worked with Feyenoord’s academy and was the forwards coach when van Bronckhorst was manager at De Kuip.

Phillips, a highly regarded strength and conditioning coach, was part of the Dutch national team set-up in 2010 that van Bronckhorst captained to the World Cup Final. The pair have worked together at both Feyenoord and in China at Guangzhou City and will now re-unite again in Glasgow.

Bosschaart also followed van Bronckhorst from Feyenoord to China and was most recently working for the United Arab Emirates FA after van Bronckhorst left to return to Europe after a season in charge.