Rangers get huge Ianis Hagi boost, highly-rated defender linked with Ibrox move, St Johnstone target free agent, Hibs boss transfer frustration - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland had a relatively successful World Cup qualifying triple header to keep them in the hunt for a play-off place for next year’s tournament in Qata.

On the domestic front, the big game of the weekend is on Sunday afternoon when the top two in the cinch Premiership go head-to-head at Tynecastle Park as Hearts host city rivals Hibs.

It is one of a number of intriguing matches across the weekend in the SPFL and beyond.

Ahead of the games here is the latest news and transfer speculation from around Scottish football:

Title challenge outside the Old Firm

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes a title challenge should be “an objective” for all teams in Scotland. The Gorgie side go into Sunday’s Edinburgh derby second in the table. No team outside of Celtic and Rangers has won the league title since Aberdeen in 1985.

“We want to go and challenge at the top end of the league," he said. “We know it’s very difficult to sustain a challenge but we feel we’ve got a really good squad here.”

Saints could sign free agent

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is looking at the free agent market following injury to new signing Cammy MacPherson. The midfielder arrived from St Mirren on deadline deay but dislocated his shoulder in a friendly with Brechin City. Davidson admitted: “There are good players there, I know that because I’ve looked, but it’s just about whether we can afford them - that’s a different story.”

Rangers’ Hagi boost

Ianis Hagi appears to have avoided a 20 days isolation period in North Macedonia. The Rangers star tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Romania’s clash with North Macedonia. Due to rules in the Balkan country, any person who is symptomatic requires to isolate for 20 days. However, the Romanian FA have managed to agree for that not to be the case and Hagi could be available for Rangers’ Europa League clash with Lyon.

Hibs boss on transfer window frustration

Jack Ross admitted to being disappointed with how the transfer window ended for Hibs, while playing down the clubs interest in Barrie McKay who signed for rivals Hearts. The Easter Road boss had hoped to add to the “middle to front” area but the club missed out on Jamie McGrath on deadline day.

"It’s disappointing and a little bit frustrating but I’ve got enormous faith in the group,” Ross said.

Former Rangers, Celtic and Hibs target on the move

Thomas Robert has left Scottish football and joined Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron. The Frenchman had been linked with both Celtic and Rangers as well as Hibs when he was with Airdrieonians last season. His influence waned in the second half of the season for the Diamonds.

Scottish Premiership side fail in centre-back bid

A Scottish Premiership team, understood to be Rangers, failed in a bid to sign Fleetwood Town star James Hill. The centre-back had two bids from the Premier League and one from Scotland the club confirmed. Hill, just 19, has impressed in more than 40 appearances for the club earned international recognition recently with a cap for England U20s.