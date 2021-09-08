Rangers and Celtic target Thomas Robert moves to Belgium and ends summer of speculation

Thomas Robert in action for Airdrie during a Scottish Championship play-off final second leg match between Greenock Morton and Airdrieonians at Cappielow Park, on May 21, 2021, in Greenock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old son of former Newcastle winger and France international Laurent pitched up at New Broomfield in a shock move last season.

After 26 games and four goals for the Diamonds and many admiring glances, Robert spent time training at Celtic’s Lennoxtown with a view of a potential move. That did not transpire but both Old Firm sides were frequently listed as harbouring interest in the League One midfielder. Burnley were another linked and he even turned out for the Lancashire side’s B team.

Questions began to be asked when Robert did not appear for Ian Murray’s side earlier this season, but the transfer talk has come to an end with the French youngster finally sealing his future.

His career in Scotland drew to a close earlier this week with Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron announcing his arrival on a two-year deal.