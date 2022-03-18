Rangers' football class, Allan McGregor the 'Scottish Octopus' and Serbia's co-efficient victory - what the press said about Red Star's Europa League exit

Serbian media were also looking on the bright side – despite Red Star’s exit. The win boosted the country’s co-efficient enough to land two teams in the Champions League for 2023/24 – highlighted by Zurnal with 1,500 points taking the national league to 11th in the UEFA rankings.

Red Star ‘died bravely’ according to the title who branded the exit ‘really unlucky’. Indeed the Serbian newspaper described Rangers’ equaliser through Ryan Kent coming ‘how else, with a lot of luck’.

Novosti said after the goal, “Zvezda played like in a trance.”

But mostly the local press’ praise was reserved for, and Rangers’ success attributed, to Allan McGregor ‘a goalkeeper who worked wonders’ according to Kurir.

“Red Star fans will definitely keep the name of the experienced Scottish goalkeeper, Alan McGregor, deep inside. The keeper of the Rangers net tonight at Maracana, but also in the first meeting in Glasgow, managed to "reincarnate" himself from 2007, when he stood as efficiently as today as the last bulwark and insurmountable obstacle for the red and whites.

“The veteran on Rangers' goal defended everything, possible and impossible.

'Enchanted' Allan McGregor was branded the Scottish Octopus by impressed Serbian media. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“It was 2007 when the Rangers goalkeeper was remembered by a large number of Red Star fans, and now, in 2022, it is more than clear.

“Alan, you're 40, we hope we don't meet again.”

Many of the Red Star previews described overturning the 3-0 deficit from Ibrox as a miracle, and there was confidence, until they faced McGregor.

“In order for a miracle to happen, not only when it comes to modern sports, more things are needed, and perhaps the most faith that it is possible. Even if it seems impossible,” wrote Novosti. “And that's exactly how it seemed to an ordinary observer who saw the result of the first game, at Ibrox, because ... "who will catch up and overtake the rival's lead to 3: 0 ?!". But no one at Maracana thought it was impossible. On the contrary.

Mirko Ivanic of Crvena Zvezda scored his team's first goal past Allan McGregor. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

“That's why the stands were full, that's why the song was sung to them even before the rematch started.”

Several also highlighted the ‘Give Peace a chance’ banner demonstration from the home side’s ultras but despite both Belgrade teams being eliminated from Europe on the same night the press reaction was pleased with the response, result and co-efficient lift – if not the exit.

Kurir, while again hailing McGregor as ‘fantastic’, summarised: “Unbelievable - the word that best describes what happened in the return match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League Red Star - Glasgow Rangers. The final 2: 1 (1:0) for Zvezda took the Scottish team to the next round. A happier team. A team that had a goalkeeper who worked wonders.”

Later adding: “In the end, the red and whites can be proud of the game in the return match. They held a football class for Rangers.”

Rangers' Ryan Kent tormented Borussia Dortmund in the last round and followed it up with two defining displays to help Rangers past Red Star Belgrade. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

