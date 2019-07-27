Rangers flop Eros Grezda on the verge of Ibrox exit - French club to pay £1.75m

Rangers flop Eros Grezda is on his way to France to complete a £1.75 million transfer to French newly promoted club Brest.

READ MORE - AC Milan scout Rangers star, Celtic to miss out on signing, Rangers plan Ibrox extension, Kilmarnock players revolt, two Celtic flops head for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Albanian winger has struggled to adapt since his £2 million move from Croatian side Osijek last summer and was frozen out.

Rangers winger Eros Grezda.

Manager Steven Gerrard told the 24-year-old he could leave Ibrox as he wasn't part of his plans.

And ambitious side Brest have beaten rivals Dijon to sign the winger, who has been offered a four-year deal with the side who won promotion to Ligue 1 by finishing runners-up in the second tier of French football last term.

Gerrard said this week: "I think he has found the whole game here and demands here tough. There is still a talent there.

"I have no doubt he can go to a league, a team and a manager that might suit his style and be a success."

Grezda is set to travel to France to undergo his medical with Brest this weekend and become the latest unwanted Rangers star to leave the club, following the departure of fellow winger Daniel Candeias to Turkey earlier this week.

He started just seven league games for Gerrard's side and netted twice - a brace against Motherwell in a 7-1 romp in November.

READ MORE - 'The single worst Celtic strip I've ever seen' - fans savage club over release of third kit