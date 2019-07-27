Morelos.

AC Milan scout Rangers star, Celtic to miss out on signing, Rangers plan Ibrox extension, Kilmarnock players revolt, two Celtic flops head for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

AC Milan have scouted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they consider a move for the Colombian hitman. (Daily Express)

1. Morelos watched by Milan

AC Milan have scouted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they consider a move for the Colombian hitman. (Daily Express)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Celtic look to have missed out on transfer target Romaine Sawyers as West Brom close in on a 3 million move for the Brentford midfielder.

2. Celtic miss out

Celtic look to have missed out on transfer target Romaine Sawyers as West Brom close in on a 3 million move for the Brentford midfielder.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hit out at Uefa over the Champions League set up and the skewed nature of the competition. (The Scotsman)

3. Lennon blasts Uefa

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hit out at Uefa over the Champions League set up and the skewed nature of the competition. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic defender Jack Hendry looks set to join Hull City on loan as he remains firmly down the pecking order at Parkhead. (Daily Mail)

4. Hendry set to join Hull

Celtic defender Jack Hendry looks set to join Hull City on loan as he remains firmly down the pecking order at Parkhead. (Daily Mail)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3