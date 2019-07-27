AC Milan scout Rangers star, Celtic to miss out on signing, Rangers plan Ibrox extension, Kilmarnock players revolt, two Celtic flops head for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.
1. Morelos watched by Milan
AC Milan have scouted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they consider a move for the Colombian hitman. (Daily Express)
2. Celtic miss out
Celtic look to have missed out on transfer target Romaine Sawyers as West Brom close in on a 3 million move for the Brentford midfielder.
3. Lennon blasts Uefa
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hit out at Uefa over the Champions League set up and the skewed nature of the competition. (The Scotsman)
4. Hendry set to join Hull
Celtic defender Jack Hendry looks set to join Hull City on loan as he remains firmly down the pecking order at Parkhead. (Daily Mail)
