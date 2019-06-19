Rangers finally have bid accepted for key transfer target - reports

Rangers have had a bid of around £650,000 accepted for George Edmundson, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ibrox side have chased the defender for the past few weeks as the look to bolster their centre-back options for next season.

Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson.

The player had reportedly handed in a transfer request in order to force through the move after his club Oldham Athletic knocked back an initial offer.

The League Two side were hoping to spark a bidding war with League One clubs also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Though they were said to be hoping for close to £1 million, it appears they have now relented and have agreed an offer from the Light Blues.

Edmundson will be expected to complete the move to Glasgow after undergoing a medical later this week.

